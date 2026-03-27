Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Palantir Technologies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 35.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 45.37%. Currently, Palantir Technologies has a market capitalization of $339.88 billion.

Buying $1000 In PLTR: If an investor had bought $1000 of PLTR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,583.53 today based on a price of $142.11 for PLTR at the time of writing.

Palantir Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.