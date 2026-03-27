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March 27, 2026 6:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund Stock In The Last 20 Years

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:SOXX) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 12.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.86%. Currently, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion.

Buying $100 In SOXX: If an investor had bought $100 of SOXX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $4,435.28 today based on a price of $323.13 for SOXX at the time of writing.

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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