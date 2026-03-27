Here's How Much $100 Invested In AXT 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.75%. Currently, AXT has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion.

Buying $100 In AXTI: If an investor had bought $100 of AXTI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $899.55 today based on a price of $60.75 for AXTI at the time of writing.

AXT's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.