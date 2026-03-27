$100 Invested In Howmet Aerospace 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 38.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 48.5%. Currently, Howmet Aerospace has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion.

Buying $100 In HWM: If an investor had bought $100 of HWM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $727.57 today based on a price of $229.33 for HWM at the time of writing.

Howmet Aerospace's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.