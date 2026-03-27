Coeur Mining Background

Coeur Mining Inc is a metals producer focused on mining precious minerals in the Americas. It is involved in the discovery and mining of gold and silver and generates the vast majority of revenue from the sale of these precious metals. The operating mines of the company are palmarejo, Rochester, Wharf, and Kensington. Its projects are located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico generating maximum revenue from United States.

When conducting a detailed analysis of Coeur Mining, the following trends become clear:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Coeur Mining can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Coeur Mining is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Coeur Mining, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB ratio suggests the market values the company's assets highly. A low PS ratio implies the stock price is attractive relative to revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Coeur Mining lags behind its industry peers, indicating room for improvement in operational efficiency and revenue generation.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.