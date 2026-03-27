Assessing Tesla's Performance Against Competitors In Automobiles Industry

Tesla Background

By carefully studying Tesla, we can deduce the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Tesla can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Tesla has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Tesla, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its industry peers, indicating that the stock may be overvalued based on these metrics. On the other hand, Tesla's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest strong operational performance and profitability relative to its competitors in the Automobiles industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.