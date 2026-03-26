$1000 Invested In American Express 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.38%. Currently, American Express has a market capitalization of $205.94 billion.

Buying $1000 In AXP: If an investor had bought $1000 of AXP stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,940.43 today based on a price of $300.20 for AXP at the time of writing.

American Express's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.