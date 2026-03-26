Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Terns Pharma Stock In The Last 5 Years

Terns Pharma (NASDAQ:TERN) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.31%. Currently, Terns Pharma has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion.

Buying $1000 In TERN: If an investor had bought $1000 of TERN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,556.25 today based on a price of $53.17 for TERN at the time of writing.

Terns Pharma's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.