Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Terns Pharma Stock In The Last 5 Years

Terns Pharma (NASDAQ:TERN) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.31%. Currently, Terns Pharma has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion.
Buying $1000 In TERN: If an investor had bought $1000 of TERN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,556.25 today based on a price of $53.17 for TERN at the time of writing.
Terns Pharma's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.