Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Applied Materials Stock In The Last 15 Years

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.81%. Currently, Applied Materials has a market capitalization of $271.06 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMAT: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMAT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $21,674.14 today based on a price of $341.50 for AMAT at the time of writing.

Applied Materials's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.