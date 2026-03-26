$100 Invested In VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSE:NLR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.31%. Currently, VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion.

Buying $100 In NLR: If an investor had bought $100 of NLR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $249.47 today based on a price of $131.37 for NLR at the time of writing.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.