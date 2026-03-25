Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Synopsys 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.01%. Currently, Synopsys has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion.

Buying $1000 In SNPS: If an investor had bought $1000 of SNPS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,601.72 today based on a price of $410.60 for SNPS at the time of writing.

Synopsys's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.