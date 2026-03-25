$1000 Invested In Intuit 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.85%. Currently, Intuit has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion.

Buying $1000 In INTU: If an investor had bought $1000 of INTU stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $16,050.39 today based on a price of $423.01 for INTU at the time of writing.

Intuit's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.