$1000 Invested In Nucor 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.49%. Currently, Nucor has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion.

Buying $1000 In NUE: If an investor had bought $1000 of NUE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,108.24 today based on a price of $165.17 for NUE at the time of writing.

Nucor's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.