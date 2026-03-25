$1000 Invested In Diamondback Energy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.35%. Currently, Diamondback Energy has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion.

Buying $1000 In FANG: If an investor had bought $1000 of FANG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,640.36 today based on a price of $195.70 for FANG at the time of writing.

Diamondback Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.