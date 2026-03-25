Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
ia us feature image
March 25, 2026 5:59 AM 4 min read

Comparing Meta Platforms With Industry Competitors In Interactive Media &amp; Services Industry

Meta Platforms Background

Upon analyzing Meta Platforms, the following trends can be observed:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

  • Meta Platforms is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

  • This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Meta Platforms outperforms its industry peers, showcasing strong financial health and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved