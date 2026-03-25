Meta Platforms Background

Upon analyzing Meta Platforms, the following trends can be observed:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Meta Platforms is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Meta Platforms outperforms its industry peers, showcasing strong financial health and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.