Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Adobe Stock In The Last 20 Years

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.09%. Currently, Adobe has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion.

Buying $1000 In ADBE: If an investor had bought $1000 of ADBE stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,764.94 today based on a price of $239.99 for ADBE at the time of writing.

Adobe's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.