If You Invested $100 In Micron Technology Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 9.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.89%. Currently, Micron Technology has a market capitalization of $450.87 billion.

Buying $100 In MU: If an investor had bought $100 of MU stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,668.89 today based on a price of $399.80 for MU at the time of writing.

Micron Technology's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.