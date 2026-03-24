Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Newmont Stock In The Last 10 Years

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.9%. Currently, Newmont has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion.

Buying $100 In NEM: If an investor had bought $100 of NEM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $385.29 today based on a price of $101.30 for NEM at the time of writing.

Newmont's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.