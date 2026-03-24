$100 Invested In Palo Alto Networks 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.12%. Currently, Palo Alto Networks has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion.

Buying $100 In PANW: If an investor had bought $100 of PANW stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $295.04 today based on a price of $157.97 for PANW at the time of writing.

Palo Alto Networks's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.