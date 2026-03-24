Here's How Much $100 Invested In Western Digital 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.02%. Currently, Western Digital has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion.

Buying $100 In WDC: If an investor had bought $100 of WDC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,075.66 today based on a price of $303.97 for WDC at the time of writing.

Western Digital's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.