$100 Invested In Amphenol 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 11.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.14%. Currently, Amphenol has a market capitalization of $159.21 billion.

Buying $100 In APH: If an investor had bought $100 of APH stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $3,933.45 today based on a price of $129.52 for APH at the time of writing.

Amphenol's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.