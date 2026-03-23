If You Invested $100 In Walmart Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.78%. Currently, Walmart has a market capitalization of $964.02 billion.

Buying $100 In WMT: If an investor had bought $100 of WMT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $693.93 today based on a price of $120.92 for WMT at the time of writing.

Walmart's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.