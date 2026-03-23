Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Dell Technologies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 19.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.6%. Currently, Dell Technologies has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion.
Buying $1000 In DELL: If an investor had bought $1000 of DELL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,783.69 today based on a price of $164.59 for DELL at the time of writing.
Dell Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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