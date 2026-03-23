Here's How Much $100 Invested In NetEase 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.03%. Currently, NetEase has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion.

Buying $100 In NTES: If an investor had bought $100 of NTES stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,406.43 today based on a price of $113.98 for NTES at the time of writing.

NetEase's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.