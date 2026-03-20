Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Envela Stock In The Last 10 Years

Envela (AMEX:ELA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 28.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 40.67%. Currently, Envela has a market capitalization of $432.55 million.
Buying $100 In ELA: If an investor had bought $100 of ELA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $2,975.00 today based on a price of $16.66 for ELA at the time of writing.
Envela's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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