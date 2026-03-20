BRUCE BERKOWITZ Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $1.52M In St. Joe Stock

BRUCE BERKOWITZ, 10% Owner at St. Joe (NYSE:JOE), disclosed an insider sell on March 19, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, BERKOWITZ sold 21,100 shares of St. Joe. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total transaction value is $1,523,842.

In the Friday's morning session, St. Joe's shares are currently trading at $69.02, experiencing a down of 3.39%.

Get to Know St. Joe Better

Unraveling the Financial Story of St. Joe

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, St. Joe showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 23.54% as of 31 December, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 49.18% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): St. Joe's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.52.

Debt Management: St. Joe's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.75, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of St. Joe's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.