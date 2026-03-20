Insider Decision: MATTHEW LIEGEL Offloads $240K Worth Of Target Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on March 19, MATTHEW LIEGEL, Chief Accounting Officer at Target (NYSE:TGT), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: LIEGEL's decision to sell 2,053 shares of Target was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $240,593.

Target shares are trading down 1.2% at $114.0 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

Discovering Target: A Closer Look

Breaking Down Target's Financial Performance

Revenue Challenges: Target's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 January, 2026, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.49%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Debt Management: Target's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.26, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Check Out The Full List Of Target's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.