Insider Transaction: Patrick Dumont Sells $3.29M Worth Of Las Vegas Sands Shares

Revealing a significant insider sell on March 19, Patrick Dumont, Chairman & CEO at Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Dumont's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday unveiled the sale of 60,165 shares of Las Vegas Sands. The total transaction value is $3,294,033.

During Friday's morning session, Las Vegas Sands shares down by 1.13%, currently priced at $54.05.

About Las Vegas Sands

Key Indicators: Las Vegas Sands's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Las Vegas Sands displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 26.0%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 48.45% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Las Vegas Sands exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.59.

Debt Management: Las Vegas Sands's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 9.93, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Las Vegas Sands's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.