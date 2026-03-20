Diamondback Energy EVP Trades $781K In Company Stock

Matt Zmigrosky, EVP at Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), reported an insider sell on March 19, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Zmigrosky's recent move involves selling 4,101 shares of Diamondback Energy. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value is $781,292.

In the Friday's morning session, Diamondback Energy's shares are currently trading at $190.39, experiencing a up of 1.37%.

Get to Know Diamondback Energy Better

Diamondback Energy: Delving into Financials

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Diamondback Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.61% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, Diamondback Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Overview:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Diamondback Energy's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.