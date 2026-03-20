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March 20, 2026 11:02 AM 4 min read

President & CEO At Noble Corp Sells $4.66M Of Stock

On March 19, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Robert Eifler, President & CEO at Noble Corp (NYSE:NE) made an insider sell.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Eifler sold 100,000 shares of Noble Corp. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total transaction value is $4,661,764.

In the Friday's morning session, Noble Corp's shares are currently trading at $47.88, experiencing a down of 1.95%.

Delving into Noble Corp's Background

Noble Corp's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Noble Corp's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -17.57% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: Noble Corp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.43, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Evaluating Valuation:

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Noble Corp's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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