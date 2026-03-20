EVP and CFO At Noble Corp Sells $6.99M Of Stock

On March 19, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Richard Barker, EVP and CFO at Noble Corp (NYSE:NE) made an insider sell.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday outlined that Barker executed a sale of 150,000 shares of Noble Corp with a total value of $6,994,494.

Noble Corp shares are trading down 1.95% at $47.88 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

Get to Know Noble Corp Better

Understanding the Numbers: Noble Corp's Finances

Revenue Growth: Noble Corp's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -17.57%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.43.

Evaluating Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Noble Corp's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.