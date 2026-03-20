Insider Unloading: Aron Marquez Sells $254K Worth Of Permian Resources Shares

A substantial insider sell was reported on March 19, by Aron Marquez, Board Member at Permian Resources (NYSE:PR), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Marquez's recent move involves selling 13,000 shares of Permian Resources. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value is $254,800.

In the Friday's morning session, Permian Resources's shares are currently trading at $19.87, experiencing a up of 1.15%.

Unveiling the Story Behind Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on generating outsized returns to stakeholders through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets. The Company's assets and operations are concentrated in the core of the Permian Basin, and its properties consist of large, contiguous acreage blocks located in West Texas and New Mexico.

Understanding the Numbers: Permian Resources's Finances

Revenue Growth: Permian Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.78%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 34.76% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Permian Resources's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.46.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.36.

Valuation Analysis:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Permian Resources's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.