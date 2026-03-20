Lifeway Foods 10% Owner Trades $255K In Company Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on March 19, Edward Smolyansky, 10% Owner at Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Smolyansky's decision to sell 14,353 shares of Lifeway Foods was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $255,052.

The latest update on Friday morning shows Lifeway Foods shares down by 2.86%, trading at $17.32.

Delving into Lifeway Foods's Background

Key Indicators: Lifeway Foods's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Lifeway Foods displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.97%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 28.71% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Lifeway Foods's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.23.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Check Out The Full List Of Lifeway Foods's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.