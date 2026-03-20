Notable Insider Move: DAVID ZAPICO Takes Part In Options Exercise At AMETEK, Resulting In $0

DAVID ZAPICO, Chief Executive Officer at AMETEK (NYSE:AME), reported a large exercise of company stock options on March 19, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A notable Form 4 filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that ZAPICO, Chief Executive Officer at AMETEK, exercised stock options for 0 shares of AME, resulting in a transaction value of $0.

Currently, AMETEK shares are trading down 0.29%, priced at $210.77 during Friday's morning. This values ZAPICO's 0 shares at $0.

Delving into AMETEK's Background

Key Indicators: AMETEK's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: AMETEK's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.44%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.22.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of AMETEK's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.