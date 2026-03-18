Here's How Much $1000 Invested In iShares Russell 1000 Growth Fund 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

iShares Russell 1000 Growth Fund (NYSE:IWF) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.21%. Currently, iShares Russell 1000 Growth Fund has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion.

Buying $1000 In IWF: If an investor had bought $1000 of IWF stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $8,367.85 today based on a price of $440.40 for IWF at the time of writing.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth Fund's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.