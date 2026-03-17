Here's How Much $100 Invested In Pan American Silver 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.78%. Currently, Pan American Silver has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion.

Buying $100 In PAAS: If an investor had bought $100 of PAAS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $503.25 today based on a price of $55.50 for PAAS at the time of writing.

Pan American Silver's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.