$100 Invested In EMCOR Group 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 9.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.49%. Currently, EMCOR Group has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion.

Buying $100 In EME: If an investor had bought $100 of EME stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $3,020.52 today based on a price of $728.55 for EME at the time of writing.

EMCOR Group's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.