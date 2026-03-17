Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock In The Last 20 Years

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.87%. Currently, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion.

Buying $100 In ALNY: If an investor had bought $100 of ALNY stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,898.68 today based on a price of $324.30 for ALNY at the time of writing.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.