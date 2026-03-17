If You Invested $1000 In Deutsche Bank Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.69%. Currently, Deutsche Bank has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion.

Buying $1000 In DB: If an investor had bought $1000 of DB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,346.37 today based on a price of $29.97 for DB at the time of writing.

Deutsche Bank's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.