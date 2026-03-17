Chairman and CEO Of Vicor Makes $8.54M Sale

It was reported on March 16, that Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chairman and CEO at Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Vinciarelli's decision to sell 50,000 shares of Vicor was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the sale is $8,542,807.

In the Tuesday's morning session, Vicor's shares are currently trading at $185.5, experiencing a up of 2.48%.

All You Need to Know About Vicor

Vicor: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Vicor's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.54%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 55.4% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Vicor exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.03.

Debt Management: Vicor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Check Out The Full List Of Vicor's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.