Smart Money Move: Gary Kramer Grabs $225K Worth Of Barrett Business Services Stock

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on March 16, involves Gary Kramer, President & CEO at Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI).

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday unveiled that Kramer made a notable purchase of 8,370 shares of Barrett Business Services, valuing at $225,067.

In the Tuesday's morning session, Barrett Business Services's shares are currently trading at $28.66, experiencing a up of 4.74%.

Get to Know Barrett Business Services Better

Barrett Business Services: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Barrett Business Services showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.35% as of 31 December, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: Barrett Business Services's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Financial Valuation:

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Barrett Business Services's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.