Accel Entertainment Director Sold $2.01M In Company Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on March 16, Gordon Rubenstein, Director at Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Rubenstein's decision to sell 176,709 shares of Accel Entertainment was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the sale is $2,009,778.

Accel Entertainment shares are trading up 0.99% at $11.0 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Accel Entertainment's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Debt Management: Accel Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.25, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Overview:

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Accel Entertainment's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.