Vice President Of American States Water Purchased $86K In Stock

Susan P Miller, Vice President at American States Water (NYSE:AWR), disclosed an insider purchase on March 17, based on a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Miller purchased 1,155 shares of American States Water. The total transaction amounted to $86,040.

At Tuesday morning, American States Water shares are down by 0.36%, trading at $75.03.

Delving into American States Water's Background

American States Water: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: American States Water's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.8%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 73.04% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): American States Water's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.74.

Debt Management: American States Water's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.9.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of American States Water's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.