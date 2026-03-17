Insider Move: Robert J Sprowls Invests $1.41M In American States Water Stock

A new SEC filing reveals that Robert J Sprowls, President & CEO at American States Water (NYSE:AWR), made a notable insider purchase on March 17,.

What Happened: Sprowls demonstrated confidence in American States Water by purchasing 18,888 shares, as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the transaction is $1,408,093.

During Tuesday's morning session, American States Water shares down by 0.36%, currently priced at $74.82.

Get to Know American States Water Better

American States Water: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: American States Water's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.8%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Debt Management: American States Water's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.9.

Evaluating Valuation:

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of American States Water's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.