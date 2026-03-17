Smart Money Move: Frederik van der Kooi Grabs $89K Worth Of Criteo Stock

A significant insider buy by Frederik van der Kooi, Director at Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO), was executed on March 17, and reported in the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Kooi demonstrated confidence in Criteo by purchasing 5,000 shares, as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the transaction is $89,050.

Criteo shares are trading up 4.13% at $18.64 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

Delving into Criteo's Background

Criteo: Financial Performance Dissected

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Criteo's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.15% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, Criteo adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Financial Valuation:

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Check Out The Full List Of Criteo's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.