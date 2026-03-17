If You Invested $100 In ASE Technology Holding Co Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.78%. Currently, ASE Technology Holding Co has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion.

Buying $100 In ASX: If an investor had bought $100 of ASX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $280.81 today based on a price of $21.62 for ASX at the time of writing.

ASE Technology Holding Co's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.