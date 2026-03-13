If You Invested $100 In North American Const Gr Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

North American Const Gr (NYSE:NOA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.6%. Currently, North American Const Gr has a market capitalization of $370.70 million.

Buying $100 In NOA: If an investor had bought $100 of NOA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $654.36 today based on a price of $12.75 for NOA at the time of writing.

North American Const Gr's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.