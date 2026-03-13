Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock In The Last 5 Years

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSE:UCO) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.2%. Currently, ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a market capitalization of $755.98 million.

Buying $100 In UCO: If an investor had bought $100 of UCO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $257.83 today based on a price of $40.55 for UCO at the time of writing.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.