Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Lightwave Logic Stock In The Last 10 Years

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 16.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.92%. Currently, Lightwave Logic has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion.

Buying $100 In LWLG: If an investor had bought $100 of LWLG stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,247.54 today based on a price of $7.65 for LWLG at the time of writing.

Lightwave Logic's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.