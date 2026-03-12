BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.91%. Currently, BlackRock has a market capitalization of $143.57 billion.

Buying $100 In BLK: If an investor had bought $100 of BLK stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $659.26 today based on a price of $925.67 for BLK at the time of writing.

BlackRock's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.